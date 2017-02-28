A new route

A bridge connecting East to South campus is in the construction process

Liberty University has begun construction on a bridge that will allow both pedestrian and vehicular access from East to South Campus.

According to LU’s Department of Planning and Construction Planning, Coordinator Brad Butler, the bridge will eventually serve as a direct connection between East Campus and Route 29 to help mitigate traffic flow and improve ease of access.

“It’s going to be a much better system for vehicles once we get this project done,” Butler said.

Surveying for the project began spring 2016, but discussions regarding the bridge started much earlier.

“This has been years in the making,” Butler said.

“We’ve hired a lot of great minds to help us develop this.”

Butler said the South Campus bridge is one of the first parts of a multi-phase project to help move people around Liberty, as well as assist commuters passing through

the campus area.

“We’re rerouting roads and putting in roundabout circles, so you can get on campus in a more seamless fashion,” Butler said.

Other phases of the plan include reworking the road from the Zone 4 parking lot to the Lynchburg Airport area.

Blueprints also involve a bridge providing direct access from Liberty Mountain Drive to Odd Fellows Road, on which the Residential Annex is located.

While no official completion date for the entire project has yet to be announced, Butler expects the bridge to be finished no later than early 2018.

Students such as sophomore Lindsey Marston cannot wait.

As a commuter, Marston often deals with heavy traffic on campus on her way to Zone 4. She leaves around two hours early in anticipation of clogged roadways.

“We only have one bridge from central campus to East right now,” Marston said.

“It can easily get congested. It’s frustrating.”

Marston believes the new bridge will disperse traffic and allow her to arrive on

campus faster.

Commuters south of Lynchburg will also have a less complicated route to and from home due to the quicker access from the overflow parking lot to 460 and 29 — a change which Marston said will help her save money over time.

“Gas is expensive,” Marston said.

“A little adds up to a lot. If I’m going out of my way and then wasting gas, then I eventually have to spend more.”

The bridge may also result in more public transportation for residential students.

LU Transit Supervisor Ron Sooklal reported certain bus routes would be altered to accomodate the new bridge, but nothing has been finalized.

Students on East will find it easier to access various parts of campus after the South Campus bridge opens.

“It’s a pain to try and catch a bus to Green Hall and then another to get on main campus,” East resident Sarah Jackson said.

According to Jackson, the new bridge could also incentivize students on East Campus to be more active throughout Main Campus.

“It’s all about convenience,” Jackson said.

“The more ways people have to get themselves around campus, the more time they’re going to spend in different places.”

Butler said this accessibility provided by the bridge and other future projects is exactly what President Jerry Falwell Jr. envisions for residential life.

“Results speak for themselves,” Butler said.

“Clearly we’re on our way to something special here.”

