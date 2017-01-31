It’s madness

Flames sweep Virginia Tech at Midnight Mayhem

Payback was sweet for the Liberty men’s volleyball team as it shut down Virginia Tech in the third annual Midnight Mayhem game 3-0 early Saturday morning, Jan. 28 in the Vines Center.

The first set ended 23-25, the second 18-25 and the final 21-25.

Liberty’s team made quick work of the Hokies, ending the game before Virginia Tech could win one set in front of nearly 4,000 students, according to the Liberty News Service.

According to Liberty head coach Bryan Rigg, this is the first time Liberty’s team has beaten Virginia Tech.

“Our club has been around off and on for 26 years, and I’ve been involved with it for 13 years, and in 26 years we’ve never beaten Virginia Tech,” Rigg said.

“This is so significant for us. We’ve been trying to get over this milestone. They’re always in the top 20 teams in the country, so it’s a good thing for us.”

According to Rigg, the team had done its research on Virginia Tech and had planned accordingly.

“We’ve seen so much film on these guys,” Rigg said.

“We had actually scripted about the first eight plays. We knew exactly what we were doing from the get-go, and everything went as it was planned.”

Graduate defensive specialist David Hong said what Liberty lacked in size, they made up for in strategy.

“We had watched a lot of film and done a lot of research on the way Tech plays,” Hong said.

“They’re huge. Their average lineup height was 6’5,” 6’6” and 6’8.” We knew coming in what we had over them was speed

and aggressiveness.”

Liberty’s key to winning the game was strong defense and

formidable passing.

“Coach says we passed almost perfectly,” Hong said.

“We were really happy about that, and it all starts with a pass. You can’t run an offense without it.”

The team’s preparation paid off as Liberty had the upper hand the

entire game.

Rigg said the team’s sophomore setter, Kaden Knepper, had the best game of the night, earning more than 30 assists.

“Kaden had a bunch of aces,” Rigg said.

“He was back there jump serving when he was our setter. He was calm and collected, so he was terrific.”

Knepper had to work with his team on getting the ball past the massive front line that Virginia Tech fortified at the front of the net with their tallest players.

“Their middles were really big, so we worked on filtering to the outside and trying to get solo blocks on both the outsides and the hitters,” Knepper said.

“Passing was there, so it wasn’t too hard to filter it out to the outside guys and to the opposite guys or even the back row tags.”

This game is a far cry from last year’s results, according to former Liberty player Josiah Williams.

“This is definitely a different team than last year,” Williams said.

“Last year we got smoked. It was not a good game. They swept us in three.”

Sophomore outside hitter TJ Forsythe was part of both games and noted the difference.

“Last year, we were really big, and this year we were more of a smaller team, but we’ve used that to our advantage with our passing and everything like that,” Forsythe said.

“We lost really bad last year, but we came back and really rebounded this year, which is a testament to the perseverance of my teammates. I am so happy right now.”

The victory was significant, especially for Hong, as this year is his last on the team.

“Winning this game was really special for me, and as soon as I went to the locker room all of the guys were cheering because they were like, ‘This one’s for you,’” Hong said.

“I’m really excited to see what we can do in the season because that was kind of our season opener.”

Forsythe said this was a great way for the team to start the season.

“Keep looking out for men’s volleyball,” Forsythe said.

“We’re on the rise, and these guys out here are just the future, and I’m really blessed to be a part of it.”

Panyard is a sports reporter.