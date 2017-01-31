Green has the Keyen the ignition

Freshman center assumes lead scoring role for Lady Flames





Most Division I basketball players start young, giving themselves time to develop the necessary skills to compete at the highest level.

But for Liberty University’s four-time Big South Freshman of the Week Keyen Green, the experience started

in high school.

“My dad played basketball, so I was always around it, but I didn’t start playing it until ninth grade,” Green said.

“I went to a small, private school, and the coach was like, ‘Hey you’re tall, so you should

play basketball.’”

Green said that although her father played college basketball, he never pushed her to become an athlete.

He helped her develop basic skills, but never forced

her to practice.

“You can see just how happy he is when he sees his kids play,” Green said.

“He always worked with me, but he would never be disappointed in me if I didn’t play.”

According to libertyflames.com, Green scored nearly 1,500 points and tallied more than 1,100 rebounds during her high school career at Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

She also became the first player in her school’s history to pull down more than 1,000 rebounds.

Green started recognizing her potential during her 10th grade year when letters from colleges started pouring in.

“It was pretty overwhelming, especially during the summer of my 11th grade year when I was just trying to have a fun summer.” Green said.

During her junior and senior years of high school, Green averaged more than 20 points and nearly 15 rebounds per game.

Her athletic prowess caught the attention of not only Liberty, but of other Division I programs such as Boise State University and the University of Missouri.

“As soon as I started getting recruited, we bought this big United States map and pins from the dollar store, and whenever I got recruited, we would put a pin (on the location),” Green said.

“We would weigh the pros and cons (of that school).”

Green said that of the three colleges she visited, Liberty had the most established basketball program.

“In high school, there was so much pressure because my team depended on me and my best friend,” Green said.

“(Coming into college) I wanted to be more part of a team rather than carry the team.”

Despite winning awards, Green said she is proud of herself, but wants to remain humble.

“(These awards) mean that my hard work is paying off,” Green said.

“That’s something I take pride in, and so I’m glad it got to be recognized.”

Ironically, Green said she never lifted weights before coming to Liberty, yet she is leading the Big South Conference in rebounds as a power forward.

“Rebounding really isn’t about strength,” Green said.

“It’s more of a heart thing. You have to want it more than your opponent.”

On top of leading the conference in rebounds, Green is also ranked No. 2 in the nation for most rebounds among freshmen, according to libertyflames.com.

Outside of sports, Green enjoys spending time with her teammates, watching movies, and sleeping.

“When classes are starting, it’s harder (to do things unrelated to sports),” Green said.

“We go to the mall a lot, and go out to eat. It mainly consists of a lot of food.”

Although her talents have brought about much of her success, Green said that her basketball abilities were not her own.

“I didn’t give myself any of these abilities,” Green said.

“I’m only the center of attention to reflect (God).”

