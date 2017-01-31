Allow me to break the ice

Arctic 5k, Feb. 4, marks the beginning of the Spring Liberty Mountain Trail Series

With the start of a new year and semester, students have the opportunity to become involved in a multitude of different opportunities around campus.

One such opportunity is the Arctic 5k presented by Outdoor Recreation that will take place Saturday,

Feb. 4 at 9 a.m.

Outdoor Recreation has hosted trail races for the last 10 years as a way to encourage the student body to seek adventure and gain new experiences.

The Arctic 5k run was created in 2012 as a way to showcase the trail system in Lynchburg and to challenge runners in the area with a tough yet enticing course.

According to Director of Outdoor Recreation Mike Ellsworth, the run is one of Outdoor Recreation’s most popular events throughout the year, with an average turnout of 200 participants.

The 5k typically draws beginner runners wanting to jumpstart their New Year’s resolutions as well as veteran trail runners who are trying to beat their

previous records.

“The Arctic 5k is a challenging course, though it carries with it a great sense of accomplishment at the finish line,” Ellsworth said.

“Whether you are trying to get into running or an ultra-marathon athlete, this event is sure to provide you with an experience that you won’t forget.”

The Arctic 5k is the first trail race of the season in the Spring Liberty Mountain Trail Series and consists of a single track trail and winding forest roads.

The course, though only a 5k, has a steep elevation change from which it has earned the slogan, “ice, sweat and tears.”

“Just like all the races in our Trail Series, this race does a great job at creating community and bringing people together,” Ellsworth said.

“Our races feature a collection of trail runners from all over the Lynchburg area.”

The 5th annual Arctic 5k, a 3.1-mile race, will take place at the Hydaway Outdoor Recreation Center and is open to anyone in the Lynchburg area who wishes to participate or cheer on their peers.

“We had a minor course change last year that will still be in effect this year, though overall, the race has maintained its consistency throughout its history,” Ellsworth said.

“I believe that is why the race has maintained its popularity within the Lynchburg community.”

Awards will be presented to the top three males and females in each age group and the top three male and female overall winners.

“The atmosphere at our races is always very high-energy and exciting,” Assistant Director of Outdoor Recreation Mariah Herring said.

“We typically have groups of onlookers cheering on the runners as they cross the finish line.”

According to Herring, Outdoor Recreation was started with the intent of providing the Liberty University community with engaging outdoor experiences that promote biblically-minded physical, social and educational development.

“With all of our events we are hoping to create an engaging and encouraging environment for our participants,” Ellsworth said.

“Races do a great job of that by building a ‘micro-community’ in one unique experience.”

Tickets are $20 for the public and $10 for Liberty students.

Packet pickup will be available Feb. 3 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the LaHaye Recreation and Fitness Center.

Those interested can register online at liberty.edu/campusrec/outdoorrec/.

“We hope that students and the community come out to enjoy this great event,” Herring said.

“We are hoping to have a successful and safe race.”

Runyon is a feature reporter.