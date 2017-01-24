A connected campus

Liberty University begins walkway that will adjoin north and south campus

One of Liberty University’s latest construction projects is the new Campus Walk, which will provide a safe walkway for pedestrians between the north and south ends of campus.

The Campus Walk begins near the upcoming Academic and Performance Center (APC) and crosses over to the Hancock Welcome Center.

The walkway stretches south toward the Freedom Tower, where pedestrians will then have a choice of either crossing the bridge from the Freedom Tower to the Montview Student Union or continuing to the Jerry Falwell Library.

The Campus Walk will not have stairs or any steep inclines.

Instead, there will be a less than 5 degree incline throughout the walkway.

According to Alan Askew, head of construction at Liberty University, this walkway has been a part of the master construction plan for a long time.

The pedestrian bridge currently under construction next to the APC costs $1.3 million.

Because Central Virginia is a mountainous and hilly area, one of the challenges of the construction of the Campus Walk has been maintaining the low level of the walkway.

Askew said many people on the design and construction teams have worked hard to ensure the maximum grade is less than five percent.

Overall, Askew said that the construction has been progressing well, but a few challenges for the construction team have included weather and site conditions, maintaining safety and causing as little disturbance as possible.

While students, faculty, staff and visitors can expect to see a few closures, the number of closings is expected to be minimal.

“Small segments will be closed here and there, but we will do our best to keep it

minimally invasive and safe,” Askew said.

The walkway is now close to 60 percent finished.

Construction crews are currently working on both sides around the Academic Performance Center.

Once Commons III and the Academic Performance Center are done, the construction crews will be able to finish the southern and northern ends of the walkway, respectively.

They will be working on the section between Commons II and III during summer 2017.

The part of the Campus Walk connecting the softball field, Freedom Tower and Reber-Thomas Dining Hall will likely be finished in late fall 2017 or early spring 2018.

All segments of the Campus Walk are expected to be completed by Commencement 2018.

Van Tuyl is a news reporter.