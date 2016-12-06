VTAG, you’re it

1 minute read.

Va. grant is safe from budget cuts

According to Liberty University Financial Aid Services, the Virginia Tuition Assistance Grant (VTAG) will not be cut by the Virginia General Assembly this December.

This past August, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe announced a budget shortfall, putting the state in a $1.5 billion deficit.

The budget crisis has resulted in job losses and pay stagnations for state employees.

According to State Sen. Steve Newman, the budget cuts have been fairly even.

“This year the cuts are planned to be across the board as opposed to a few single areas,” Newman said in an email.

“The governor has asked all agencies to prepare a budget cut of 5 percent to all departments.”

Despite the cuts, Rachel Myers, senior supervisor of communications in Student Financial Services, reported the VTAG will not be cut.

“While Virginia is expecting a large budget shortfall, Gov. McAuliffe and leaders with the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia have communicated with schools who award the VTAG and the grant is not at risk for elimination,” Myers said.

“Governor McAuliffe’s proposed budget actually supports the continuation of VTAG.”

The VTAG is a grant that provides Virginia residents up to $3,200 per year to attend private universities in Virginia.

The grant is highly accessible because of the minimal requirements to qualify, such as being a full-time student or being a Virginia resident.

“I know that for a lot of people it would be a lot harder for them to get through school without it,” Liberty sophomore and Virginia resident, Nathan Adrukonis said.

Bennett Brown, junior, also said he recognizes the value in the grant.

He had to drop out of college a few years ago, but is currently at Liberty.

“Any time when there’s a reduction in grants or a possible case where grants are being removed, it can be detrimental to me.

It can be detrimental to other people who may not afford college, and that’s one reason why I had to drop out,” Brown said.

“It’s very important to me to get as many grants as I can.”

According to Myers, Liberty was a strong advocate for protecting the VTAG.

“Out of every school who has contacted state officials to support the VTAG, Liberty accounts for 25 percent of the representation state-wide, which is a testament to how much we appreciate the VTAG and the assistance it provides our students who are Virginia state residents,” Myers said.

“Over 2,500 Liberty resident students receive the VTAG, so actively supporting its funding is critical.”

Even though the VTAG will not be cut this coming December, it may be reduced if worse comes to worse.

“I do not believe the VTAG program will be eliminated this year, but I am concerned that the benefit could be reduced if we are not vigilant,” Newman said.

PANYARD is a news reporter.