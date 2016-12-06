New athletic director hired

1 minute read.

Liberty makes change in athletics department

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell announced Ian McCaw as the Flames new athletics director (AD) during a press conference in the Welcome Center, Monday, Nov. 28.

“(McCaw) is a godly man with excellent character,” Falwell said in his opening statement. “He’s someone I have gotten to know in recent weeks. I could not be more excited about this announcement.”

This announcement came on the cusp of former AD Jeff Barber’s sudden resignation only twelve days prior.

McCaw served as the AD at the Baylor University for 13 years until he resigned in 2016, which was also the year reports indicating football players were sexually assaulting female students were released.

According to Falwell, Baylor University asked McCaw to return.

Falwell further added that McCaw’s track record and character are what made him a perfect fit as Liberty’s new AD.

“When we did our due diligence, we found out what an incredible success he’s been professionally but also what a man of high integrity and high character he was,” Falwell said.

“His faith commitment was a perfect match for Liberty. Then we looked at his accomplishments. It was a no brainer.”

McCaw said he was both excited and honored to take over as the helm of the athletics department.

“I view this as a tremendous opportunity,” McCaw said. “I have been following Liberty for many years. This school has tremendous resources, a beautiful campus, great facilities, a strong commitment from the leadership to be successful. I view this program to have a high ceiling and a lot of potential.”

McCaw added a couple of the goals he has as the new AD. One of which was developing a relationship with Liberty’s Title IX office.

“We’re certainly going to be very committed from a Title IX standpoint,” McCaw said.

“I’m anxious to meet with the Title IX coordinator to make sure we have everything in place to first and foremost prevent any incidences of interpersonal violence. But beyond that, to make sure if, heaven forbid, we ever have something take place, everyone understands the reporting systems and we have the structure in place to address it.”

Haywood is the graduate assistant.