Luke’s Locker Room

3 minutes read.
The best time of the year is finally here. Christmastime is great and all, but bowl season is upon us, and that means there are 41 football games in a span of 24 days. My body is ready.
Personally, one of my favorite things about Christmas break is doing absolutely nothing but watching football for hours on end.
In its first two years, the College Football Playoff did not disappoint. The Ohio State Buckeyes took the first playoff national title when they beat Oregon in blowout fashion after defeating the Crimson Tide of Alabama in the semifinal.
However, the Tide got even with the Buckeyes last season, defeating the Clemson Tigers and a fantastic performance from Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Those three teams, along with the Washington Huskies — the new kids on the block — will meet for this year’s playoff.
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Washington vs. Alabama
December 31, 2016
The Huskies are interesting, but I have to wonder if they are for real yet. The program has not been in this kind of spotlight in a long time. They manhandled Stanford early in the year and destroyed Washington State and Colorado to end their season with a 12-1 record, with a home loss to USC the only blemish on their schedule.
They will meet the Crimson Tide in the first round of the playoff, and I firmly believe Alabama will steamroll the Huskies. Washington has not played a team that compares to Alabama this season — probably due to the fact that Alabama is in a league of its own. The Tide will take this one with ease.
It was a great season for the Huskies, and Head Coach Chris Peterson has a great thing going in Seattle. Watch out for them in the coming years.
Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State vs. Clemson
December 31, 2016
On the other side of the bracket, Ohio State will meet Clemson in the more interesting of the opening matchups.
Both teams are solid all around. They each have offenses that can put up lots of points and defenses that give opposing offensive coordinators nightmares.
I don’t like to admit it, but Ohio State’s only loss was a fluke that came from a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown against Penn State. They beat Oklahoma on the road in Norman and managed to hold on versus Michigan in The Game.
Clemson’s only loss was a heartbreaking one at home against Pittsburgh. The Tigers have some impressive wins, including taking down the ‘Noles in Tallahassee and winning on the road at Auburn. The Tigers were also able to handle Heisman trophy frontrunner Lamar Jackson in their victory over Louisville. They have shown they can win big games, but the Pittsburgh game still irritates me. Clemson had no business losing to that inferior Panthers team.
This game will be close, but I think the nail-biter goes to the Buckeyes in the end.
National Championship: Alabama vs. Ohio State
January 9, 2017
This one is for all the marbles. Alabama has dominated everyone all year, and Ohio State could be the only team in football that could slow them down. Alabama is so good this year because there is almost no drop-off from their first to second string of players.
The starters are going to be draft picks. The backups are going to be draft picks.
Ohio State boasts something similar. Since Urban Meyer got to Columbus, he has been recruiting at the elite level needed to win national championships, and he may very well have the talent to take down the Tide.
For Alabama to win, they will need to control the tempo. Their defense must keep Buckeye quarterback J.T. Barrett off the field before he can get in a rhythm and begin to make plays.
Freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts will be playing in the biggest game of his young career. The kid is 18 years old, and he is playing for a national championship. I am 20, and I did not want to get out of bed this morning.
For the Buckeyes to win, they must keep Hurts under pressure. If their offense can score, taking momentum and placing the pressure on ‘Bama to score, Hurts may make mistakes. He has not been good against a heavy pass rush this season, and Ohio State’s front seven is one of the most talented in the country.
If they can harass Hurts in the backfield and control the tempo on offense, the Buckeyes will be in the game in the fourth quarter and have a shot to win. If Alabama comes out firing on all cylinders early, it will be hard for the Buckeyes to bounce back.
This is going to be a great game, but I think the Tide will win in another close game, 38-31.
DILLARD is the sports editor.