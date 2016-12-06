Websclusives Design & #ChampionTree

Design & #ChampionTree

Less than a minute

LU Champion designers Sierra Franklin & Zander Doub are graduating this December. 
Designer's Goodbye

screen-shot-2016-12-06-at-8-03-32-pm

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>