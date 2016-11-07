Evangelical great honored

I also had the privilege of reading Graham’s autobiography “Just as I Am” this summer, and my mind was blown when I read of all the stories of Graham’s most memorable crusades. For months at a time, Graham would leave his family and travel all around the world preach- ing in whatever venue could hold the thousands of people who would turn out to hear him speak.

Graham preached in countries Americans never imagined visit- ing, including the Soviet Union and North Korea. Graham was friends with numerous presidents and visited the White House more times than I could count in the book. He has met with every president of the U.S. since Harry Truman.