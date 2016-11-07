Bouncing into business

1 minute read.

Jump Lynchburg hosts the grand opening for its new local trampoline park

Jump Lynchburg has come to town, and 93.7 KHF hosted its grand opening Friday Nov. 4 at 3:00 p.m., less than a mile from Liberty University in the Candlers Mountain Shopping Center.

The brand-new trampoline park features more than 12,000 square feet of connected trampolines, angled trampoline walls, a dodge ball court and a foam pit.

Brent Fortenberry, general manager of Jump Lynchburg, said he is excited for the future of the business and that he hopes to positively impact the community in more ways than one.

“Our business operates in a day and age where technology has taken over,” Fortenberry said. “We hope to bring people together and away from all the screens, enjoying time with family or making new friends while getting exercise.”

Fortenberry graduated from Liberty University in 2011 with a degree in sports management and a minor in youth ministry. Now he has taken his passions into the workforce and community, where he hopes Jump Lynchburg will offer a fun, new way for people to come together.

“Once the new year arrives, we will be looking to reach the community by offering different times for homeschool groups, church groups, special needs programs, a ‘Jump Fit’ class and college nights,” Fortenberry said.

Ticket prices are based on the amount of time a person wants to jump, giving participants plenty of options. Thirty-minute jumps cost $8, one-hour jumps are $12, 90 minutes are $18 and two-hour jumps are $22. They offer group rates, as well as five different birthday party package rates and a discount for groups of more than 15 and 25 people, providing plenty of options for all participants to consider.

They offer various different programs, including open jump, a stretch of over 10,000 feet of connected trampolines. The trampoline field is composed of more than 50 trampolines, angled wall trampolines, a pit of multicolored foam blocks, a jousting pit, three basketball goals and a dodgeball court.

They also feature Friday Night Jams and College Night which offers discount rates for college students in hopes to attract students from colleges across Lynchburg. In the future, the trampoline park even plans on offering group exercise programs, according

to its website.

Weekend spots fill quickly, and Fortenberry recommended that guests secure jump passes and fill out the waiver before arriving.

In order to create a safe environment and reduce risk, Jump Lynchburg educates and trains its staff, conducts daily and weekly maintenance checks on all their equipment and requires strict adherence to rules, according to Fortenberry.

Every participant must sign the Jump Trampoline Park waiver. If the participant is under 18, a parent or legal guardian must sign for them, and all minors must be over 16 years old to be dropped off at the park without an adult.

More information is available at www.jumplynchburg.com.

Hornberger is a news reporter.