A passion for fashion

Alumnus-run Lynchburg boutique offers unique, modest clothing options

What started as a hobby for Katie Galley flourished into a creative outlet and deep passion.

As a child, Galley sketched clothing and designs for fun, never intending to make a living out of her obsession. One day, she was sitting on the floor of her family’s living room, sketching, when her mother planted the idea of the fashion industry in her mind.

Throughout her education, she worked several retail jobs, gathering knowledge of the field and building a desire for a more creative outlet.

Galley pursued her passion by majoring in fashion merchandising with a minor in business at Liberty University where she began to develop an idea for ethically-produced clothing while pursuing her passion for fashion.

Galley, a Liberty graduate, created Woven Devotion — a boutique featuring modest, unique clothing for girls of many styles and hopes to make both local and global impacts.

“I went to Liberty thinking I was hopefully going to have one little shop somewhere someday and be happy with that,” Galley said. “Since then, God has struck my heart to make this something that has a bigger impact and a bigger reach than that.”

Officially launched Oct. 15, Woven Devotion is a unique shopping experience for the Lynchburg area. The warm, inviting boutique, located at 105 Cornerstone St. Suite 102, is also designed to be high-end and classy.

Galley wants Woven Devotion to be a shopping destination for girls in the area. By providing an inviting environment with friendly employees, Galley hopes girls will leave the shop feeling beautiful and confident.

“The girls that work here are trained (in customer service),” Galley said. “I like to think of us as personal shoppers. We can come alongside you and help you determine your personal style.”

Not only does Woven Devotion provide a unique shopping experience for Lynchburg women, it also bears a compassionate vision for women around the world.

“While we were working on it, we were brainstorming how (Katie) could make an impact,” Josh Allen, Galley’s business partner, said. “She didn’t want to go and buy clothes from wherever and be a retail clothing store. She really wanted to make an impact. That was part of her heart — her idea for this business.”

Woven Devotion sells several products that contribute to nonprofit organizations, such as Simply by Susie candles that offer a portion of its proceeds to Freedom 4/24.

“I think partnering with other organizations that are mission-based is a huge standout, and … that (partnering) is a neat way to share the gospel through the shop and a way of helping the world internationally,” employee Victoria Conner said.

Woven Devotion also has a connection in Thailand, as it sells handmade infinity scarves from the Tamar Center of Pattaya, Thailand. Part of the profits from each scarf is donated to the center which exists to provide emotional healing and job training for women in Thailand’s

red-light districts.

In addition to candles and scarves, much of the clothing in the store is handmade in Thailand and the Philippines under fair wages and working conditions. All of the denim is made in the U.S., and the store’s inventory is unique and ever-changing.

Galley is thankful for her time at Liberty and the doors it opened for her as a creative business owner. As part of her education, she interned at Sage, a boutique in Pennsylvania. Galley’s internship opened her eyes to fashion as an art form and both inspired and encouraged her in the planning process of Woven Devotion.

“My passion has always been for clothing and fashion … (and) making sure that girls feel beautiful and confident in what they’re wearing,” Galley said. “I think that when girls feel confident with what they’re wearing and their outward appearance … that can really bring a lot of self-worth to somebody.”

Smith is a guest writer.