That’s what Sarah Said

One hundred eight years.

My mind can’t fully fathom what 108 years feels like.

But it’s been 108 years since the Chicago Cubs have won a World Series, yet this year they’ve positioned themselves in a place to make a run at ending this season with a World Series trophy in hand.

As of Oct. 2, the Cubs have posted a national league-leading 103-58 record.

After securing the National League Central title, the Cubs will look ahead to facing off against the National League wild card winner starting Friday, Oct. 7

With four pitchers totaling at least 15 wins each and consistent run production by the offense, the Cubs will be fun to watch in October.

The road to a championship won’t be easy as the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers, among other teams, look to prolong the Cubs’ drought.

One hundred eight years is a long time ago.

In 1908, Theodore Roosevelt was still president, Henry Ford produced the Model T and there were 46

states in the U.S.

In the time between 1908 and 2016, there have been 18 presidents, two world wars, the Great Depression and a lot of championships won.

In 1908, the Cubs were lead by shortstop Joe Tinker, second baseman Johnny Evers and pitcher Mordecai Brown.

Tinker had the most home runs on the team with a whopping six. Baseball has certainly changed in the past century.

Yet the Chicago faithful are still hopeful about this year.

And I may just be jumping on the bandwagon because c’mon — who doesn’t like to see the underdog triumph once in a while?

As a life-long Baltimore Orioles fan, I want nothing less than my hometown birds to be World Series champions, but the Cubs are making a run for my No. 2 favorite team this postseason.

The last time the Orioles brought a championship back to Charm City was 1983, long before I was born, so I am more than ready to witness my favorite team win the World Series.

I am ready to shed a tear of joy when Camden Yards is full of thousands of fans witnessing a World Series win.

But deep down inside, if Orioles don’t end up making it far in the playoffs, I want to see the Cubs win. They deserve it. Their fans deserve it. And their city deserves it.

One hundred eight years is an insanely long time to wait to see another championship.

But, maybe this is the year.

Maybe 2016 will be the year that fans at Wrigley Field finally get to witness a championship win for their beloved city.

Rodriguez is the editor-in-chief.