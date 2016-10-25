Siblings in the spotlight

2 minutes read.

Brother and sister share success

It is one thing to attend the same university as your sibling, it is another to both be stars on your respective sports teams.

Jennifer and James Knoebel are the brother and sister duo that have become key components of Liberty’s soccer program.

Jennifer Knoebel is a junior forward for the Lady Flames soccer team and is one of the best forwards in Liberty women’s soccer history. Since joining the women’s soccer team in 2014, Jennifer Knoebel has led the Lady Flames attack, whether she is setting up a goal or putting it in the net herself.

The Lady Flames forward led the team in points during the 2015 season when the women’s soccer team captured its 5th Big South Championship, according to libertyflames.com.

Jennifer Knoebel’s performance consisted of six goals and eight assists, which helped her earn Big South first team all-conference, Big South all-tournament team and VaSID all-state second team honors.

Along with these impressive statistics, Jennifer Knoebel was also a Big South all-freshman recipient for the 2014 season.

Jennifer Knoebel is also the Lady Flames 4th all-time leader for most assists in a season with eight.

In just two years, Jennifer Knoebel set a high standard for the Knoebel name.

So it was no surprise that there were big expectations facing her brother.

“Since I was the second one to come here, everyone’s like, ‘Oh you’re Jen’s brother,’” James Knoebel said.

James Knoebel is a freshman goalkeeper for the men’s soccer team, and has started all but one game for the Flames this season, according to libertyflames.com.

In his first 11 games, James Knoebel already has 55 saves and three shut-outs.

He also posted a career high on Sept. 16 against American University when his 10 saves helped the Flames end the game with a tied score.

Along with his impressive opening season statistics, James Knoebel also started in goal for the DC United U-18 team, according to libertyflames.com.

James Knoebel was listed in the top 150 players in the country in 2014 by TopDrawer Soccer.

The siblings said that playing for the same college has allowed them to encourage each other’s performances.

In the games on Oct. 14-15, both teams played Campbell University.

Both James Knoebel and Jennifer Knoebel were deemed “player of the game” for their respective roles on the teams.

“It’s cool because we do play such different positions too, that he’s like ‘oh, I had the most saves this week in the Big South’ and I’m like ‘Oh, I scored two goals this week’ it’s kinda different,” Jennifer Knoebel said.

However, the Knoebel siblings admitted that while growing up they competed in virtually everything.

Competition started early as the two made a field at home.

“Actually, in our backyard we had this huge fence. He was a goalie and I was a forward so we would like, pretend like the fence was a goal and try to score on each other. Our parents made us stop when we were older because we would start breaking the fence,” Jennifer Knoebel said.

Playing for the same school has also made it easy for the siblings to watch each other’s games.

James Knoebel said that he’s made it to all of Jennifer’s home games. Jennifer Knoebel said that playing for the same school was a great feeling.

“It’s a really cool dynamic, playing for the same college now. We’ve played for the same club, but that’s different,” Jennifer said.

Being at the same school has also helped the siblings to share an appreciation for Liberty.

“It’s really different.” James Knoebel said.

“Everyone here is more friendly. Even just the students interacting with other people. Here it’s like everyone is friends, and the different teams encourage each other.”

“(I like) being able to play at a Christian university where it’s not perfect, but it’s definitely set apart from other universities,” Jennifer Knoebel said.

With both siblings excelling in their positions, the Knoebel name will be on the forefront of soccer news in the season to come.

