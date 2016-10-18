Down go the Camels

2 minute read.

Flames snap four-game losing streak with big win

Liberty mens soccer’s stout defense earned a 2-0 shutout off the Campbell Camels on a cloudy night in front of hundreds of cheering fans at Osborne Stadium Oct. 14.

Campbell dropped to 2-3 in the Big South and 5-6 overall while the Flames improved to 2-2 in conference play and 5-7-1 on the season.

“(The crowd was) electric,” Liberty men’s Head Soccer Coach Jeff Alder said.

“They gave us energy, juice and life especially late in the game when we were getting tired physically and tired mentally while trying to hold on to a one-goal lead. Those guys really inspired us.”

The Flames played with the defensive mindset Alder had emphasized all week in the game plan.

“I think it was everything about our effort,” junior midfielder Pepe Segarra said.

“We played so hard. We played every tackle. We did not give up anything today, so that is the main thing this game.”

Defensive determination was apparent with about a minute left in the game.

Junior defender Alex Dominguez, who had already played for 89 minutes, hustled to block the Camels’ last shot attempt in the game.

“It’s a mentality,” Alder said. “We just talked about a team defense mentality. We challenged them all week to take responsibility defensively — as a unit — as a team, and be committed to that, and everybody did a good job. I was so proud we didn’t concede anything at the end.”

While the Flames defensive pressure increased, the offense made the most of its possessions, scoring on its first shot of the game at the 9:55 mark to take a 1-0 lead.

Freshman forward Rigoberto Rojas passed the ball from midfield to sophomore midfielder Kevin Mendoza.

Mendoza dribbled the ball up, then fired a shot from the top arc of the 18-yard box that found the right corner of the net.

The Flames carried that lead into the half.

In the 55th minute, Liberty threatened to extend the lead when sophomore forward Tresor Mbuyu crossed a pass to Segarra and banged the ball off the crossbar, but the lead remained at one goal.

“Ultimately for us, we got timely goals,” Alder said. “We got a goal early to get us on top in the game. Then while they were trying to score the equalizer, we were able to score a fantastic second goal. Those are two of the best goals I’ve seen all year.”

The second goal came during the 70th minute after a foul gave Segarra a free kick from the left side just outside the 18-yard box.

“I was thinking ‘goal’ from the beginning,” Segarra said.

“My first thought was to go for the first goal post, but the keeper took a step right, so I put it to the second post. It was an unbelievable feeling.”

The shot barely flew over the outstretched hand of Campbell goalkeeper Matthew Mozynski to net Liberty a 2-0 lead.

The Flames defense held strong throughout Campbell’s late game desperation, sealing the win, with only one shot attempt allowed the rest of the game by Campbell.

“I’ll be honest, I was very very proud of our back four and goalkeeper,” Alder said.

“Alex, Kyle, Nico, Geovanny and our goalkeeper, Knoebel, made a lot of plays to clear the lines and get the ball out of the box. Everybody defended well, but those guys really dug in.”

Liberty continues Big South Conference play with a trip to Boiling Springs, North Carolina to face the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs Oct. 21 at 5 p.m.

Collier is a sports reporter.