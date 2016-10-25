Bulldogs break

2 minutes read.

Women’s soccer adds to win streak

The Lady Flames (10-7) defeated the University of North Carolina Asheville Bulldogs (8-11) at Osborne Stadium on Senior Day by a final score of 2-0, keeping them in third place for the Big South Conference rankings.

The game was expected to be a tough one for Liberty, but they kept their energy high in a much-needed win.

“This was a huge game for our conference rankings, and we knew it was going to be a tough game,” senior goalie Holly VanNoord said.

“They always push us to do our best.”

The momentum through the first half of the game was slow.

The Lady Flames quickly fixed this after returning for the second half.

“There were times our momentum dropped, but then we picked it back up pretty quick,” junior midfielder Bertha Martinez said.

Liberty attempted nine shots the first period, and Asheville’s goalie, Keller Dixon, saved five of them.

The Lady Flames also received seven corner kicks in the first half.

“They were going to pressure us, and we were going to have to move the ball a lot quicker while being on our toes,” Martinez said.

Liberty kept its game strong even though they ended the first 45 minutes without a goal.

The winds were strong at Osborne Stadium — 15 mph — which did not help the teams on the field.

“The wind made it more challenging, but we put in the work and made sure to get those 50/50 balls,” VanNoord said. “That is what set us apart from Asheville.”

UNC Asheville attempted three shots the first half, and VanNoord saved one.

They also received two corner kicks.

“I think all the girls were so excited before we stepped out on the field,” VanNoord said. “That’s when I knew things would lay out on the field.”

Freshman forward Gabrielle Farrell scored in the 60th minute when she tipped the ball into the left corner.

Farrell was assisted by forward Jennifer Knoebel, who kicked it into the top of the box for midfielder Isabella Habuda.

“The momentum changer was when we scored,” VanNoord said. “We kept possession better after that.”

The second goal was scored unassisted in the 66th minute.

The Bulldogs defender knocked it in their own goal, putting the Lady Flames at two and Asheville remaining at zero.

VanNoord said Liberty went into the game with high energy, and that is what they needed to take the win.

She said they stayed relentless the entire game even when they knew Asheville would be tough.

Asheville attempted seven goals in the second half, and VanNoord saved six.

They received two corner kicks as well while the Lady Flames only earned one.

VanNoord said the most stressful parts of the game were the moments they had a few shots and could not clear the ball out of the box.

They didn’t track back all the time, and there were a few times Asheville almost scored.

Martinez said the team loves VanNoord, and she was excited to see how well the team switched the field and checked the ball while keeping it moving.

The Lady Flames next game is Oct. 25 against Charleston Southern in Charleston, South Carolina at 3 p.m.

Deutsch is a sports reporter.