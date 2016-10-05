An Apple a day

On Sept. 28, Liberty University’s Information Technology Department celebrated the grand opening of its IT Marketplace — Liberty’s first on-campus computer supply store — located in the computer lab on the second floor of DeMoss Hall.

The new IT Marketplace provides on-campus students with a variety of Apple, Inc. products, such as the MacBook Pro, iPad and iPhone, along with supported hardware.

Although the marketplace currently only carries Apple-affiliated products, it is not an official Apple Store, but a secondhand vendor.

The marketplace is seeking to expand its selection by adding hardware from Dell and Windows in the future.

Morgan Dickson, who works at the marketplace, said the store offers education discounts on technology and, although the store is not an official Apple Store, it is Apple-authorized.

“We actually have had an affiliate in sight for Apple a few years now,” Dixon said.

The IT Marketplace is the brainchild of Connie Allison, who, after seeing similar stores on other college campuses, saw a technology marketplace as an opportunity to bring the technology students need within their reach on campus.

Allison explained the journey the school took from the inception of the marketplace four years ago to its official opening.

“In 2012, a team in IT who worked closely with various technology companies began exploring the possibility of having a physical store on campus to go along with the online IT Marketplace,” Allison said.

“The goal was to focus on initiatives that could add value to the students and help build academic reputation.”

“We believed having an Apple-authorized campus store would achieve both goals. We visited other schools (that) had similar stores such as UVA and UNC. In addition, we researched about a half dozen campus stores via phone calls and email. President Falwell was a supporter of the idea and asked the CIO, Matt Zealand, to continue exploring it.

“We are thrilled to see the culmination of several years’ efforts coming to reality, and (we) trust it will enhance the technical offerings available to Liberty students and employees.”

Allison left Liberty’s Information Technology wing about a year ago, handing the reigns over to Craig Hara, who now oversees communication between the university and potential marketplace vendors.

“Craig Hara … has been extremely instrumental throughout this multi-year effort,” Allison said. “He continues to manage the unit that will run the store.”

