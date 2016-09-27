Terror strikes NY and NJ

An explosion occured in New Jersey Saturday morning, Sept. 17 according to the Washington Post, but no one was injured. Nearly 12 hours later in the Manhattan, New York area, another bomb went off — injuring 31 people in New York according to FOX News and the New York Times. While only two bombs exploded, others were found in New Jersey and New York according to CNN. The 28-year-old suspect, Ahmad Rahami, was caught after four hours of the manhunt Monday and he was charged with multiple counts, click to see court documents.

Attack in Minnesota

Dahir Adan, a 20-year-old from St. Cloud, Minnesota stabbed 10 people at a mall, according to NBC and then was shot dead Saturday, Sept. 17. All victims survived, but the FBI is labeling this as “a potential act of terrorism,” but whether he is directly linked to ISIS is still in question.

Still “Gotta Catch’em All”

Niantic released the Pokémon GO Plus, the newest addition to the popular app game, and now the sold-out product is estimated to be back in stores in October. The handheld device allows players to interact with the game and attempt to catch Pokémon without ever opening their mobile devices. For a walkthrough of how the Plus works, click here.

Emmys awarded

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 68th Emmy Awards ceremony. As per usual, the show showcased actors/actresses receiving trophies for the best-of-the-best awards, but a few memorable moments included Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ tearful acceptance speech and the cast of “Strange Things” feeding the audience with PB&J bagged sandwiches.

Presidential debate

Look for the live streaming links to the presidential debate at Hofstra University in New York Monday, Sept. 26. Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will surely keep the debate lively and be in the headlines immediately following whatever script they plan for the debate. Will it be more like a debate or a chicken fight? Tune in — and don’t forget to register to vote (this link will let you register in Virginia.)

Aleppo air strikes

Twenty-eight people, including children, died after air strikes on a hospital in Aleppo, Syria, according to BBC. ABC reported the death of one woman and several children after the airstrikes. The UN held supplies ready by the Turkey/Syria border, but they have not advanced into the country.

Gas prices on the rise

Watch for an increase in gasoline costs due to a leak in a major East Coast pipeline according to CNN Money. Anywhere from two hundred fifty thousand to three hundred thirty six thousand gallons spilled around the leak in Alabama according to Fox News. The pipeline runs from Texas to New York, and after the leak Sept. 9, the gasoline industry is trying to recuperate from the massive spill. GasBuddy.com estimated the prices to rise while the leak is repaired, as reported by South Jersey News.