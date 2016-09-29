South Carolina shooting

Two students and a teacher were shot at an elementary school in Townville, South Carolina according to “an official with Anderson County Emergency Services” CNN reported. The possible shooter, a teenager, was taken into custody according to the town’s deputy chief. While the teacher and one of the students were released from the hospital, the other injured student was in “critical condition” Wednesday night according to NBC.

Train crash, one woman dead

An accidental train crash left one woman dead and “at least 65 passengers” injured the morning of Sept. 28 in a Hoboken, New Jersey train station FOX reported. The train, coming from Spring Valley, New York according to the New York Times, slammed into the train station. The woman killed was waiting for her train to arrive.

Sorry Mr. President

After almost eight years as President of the United States of America, Barack Obama received his first veto override by the Senate. Obama tried to veto a bill that would “allow victims and families of 9/11 to sue Saudi Arabia for its alleged role in the terrorist attack,” according to CNN Money. Obama was concerned that lawsuits may inflict on the relationship with Saudi Arabia, but the Senate’s 97-1 vote showed that Mr. President will not have his way on this issue.

Tebow’s on the field

From the Denver Bronco’s to the Minor League Mets, Tim Tebow scored a home run on the first pitch of his career according to Fox News. ESPN said Tebow’s debut was “his first organized game since his junior year of high school.”