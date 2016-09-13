That’s what Sarah Said

Football is back.

I could leave that statement right there and not have to write anything more because those three words express what I’ve been waiting for during the past five months.

But because I love football too much, I won’t just leave it at that.

Almost nothing compares to the months from August to February where every weekend is filled with professional football, college football and even high school football.

The adrenaline rush when your favorite NFL team comes from behind is probably equivalent to what doing drugs feel like, but trust me, I only know what the first thing feels like.

The autumn breeze that cuts through your sweatshirt as you’re standing on the bleachers screaming at the top of your lungs as the Flames defeat Coastal Carolina on national television is a feeling I wish I could bottle up and sell.

Or that memory of being one of the only girls actually interested in the game when your high school team was trying to make a run at a state title is one I don’t want to forget.

Football is so much more than a great feeling though.

Watching grown men throw around an oblong piece of leather while running after others carrying that piece of leather while wearing an immense amount of padding is really strange when you break it down.

But the strategy, the competition and teamwork makes football my favorite sport to watch.

One of the best things about football is the unpredictability.

Each game matters more than the next. In college football, if your team loses one or two games, the chances to make the playoffs slip away.

In the NFL, if your team loses a crucial game down the stretch, lower playoff seeding might come back to haunt the team later.

And a hail mary desperation throw in the closing seconds can change the entire game.

Just ask Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Fantasy football is yet another aspect of the football season being back that allows die-hard fans to pretend they’re the best general manger in the pros.

The need to watch every single game to see if your players are scoring points and the thrill of beating your best friend make winning a fantasy football league a close second to your team actually winning the Super Bowl.

Throughout the season, your team wins some, and your team loses some. But if you’re watching football, you’re always winning.

Football is back, and that means the best seven months of the year have arrived.

Rodriguez is the editor-in-chief.