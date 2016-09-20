Open season

Has the Buckshot era begun for the Liberty Flames?
A nickname like “Buckshot” is a good indicator of potential on the football field.
As it turns out, Buckshot is not only a nickname, but the given middle name of Liberty Flames freshman quarterback Stephen Buckshot Calvert.
Buckshot is Liberty University’s 6’2,” 180-pound freshman backup quarterback from Miami Carol City Senior High School in Plantation, Florida.
Buckshot committed to Liberty in July of 2015, turning down offers from Bowling Green, Florida Atlantic and South Florida, according to 247sports.com.
While Buckshot may still technically be the backup on the depth chart, he finished the game at quarterback for the Flames as they attempted to come back against Southern Methodist, Sept. 17.
Calvert was given the name Buckshot by his father both in honor of his favorite NASCAR driver, Buckshot Jones, and to give him a unique name.
“My father gave me that name because he knew I was going to grow up to be something special,” Calvert said. “He wanted me to stand out.”
Calvert says that it was his father who sparked his love of football.
His father would spend his days off from work throwing the football with Stephen, teaching him to work hard to achieve his goals.
“My father pushed me to be the best I can be,” Calvert said.
Calvert had a successful high school football career in the state of Florida.
He transferred to Miami Carol City Senior High School for his junior and senior years after recovering from surgery on his leg during his sophomore year, an injury that Calvert says was the biggest obstacle he has overcome in his football career.
Calvert recovered over the next two seasons. He threw for 1,500 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior, and 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior.
Calvert was named to both All-County and All-State honorable mention teams during his senior year.
Despite his success in high school, Buckshot entered Liberty as a fresh face, and became the backup for junior Stephon Masha.
Buckshot sees this as an opportunity to grow and learn from a more experienced player.
“Masha has taught me a lot and helped me see things I didn’t see already,” Calvert said.
Having the role of a backup comes with its own set of challenges and obstacles, but Buckshot has his own goals for this season.
“My goal is for my teammates to have trust in me when I come into the game even though I am the backup,” Calvert said.
Calvert said the goal for the team is to take the season one game at a time and hopefully bring a conference championship to Liberty.
“The key is working hard and taking everything seriously, both on and off of the field,” Calvert said.
Buckshot got a chance to start toward his goal and gain valuable experience when the Flames faced the Virginia Tech Hokies Sept. 3 in front of a crowd of more than 60,000 at Lane Stadium.
Playing at Virginia Tech was a nerve racking situation for Calvert, but also a great experience and a dream come true.
“Once you get that first snap, most of the nervous feelings go away,” Calvert said.
Along with goals for this season, Buckshot has several long-term goals at Liberty through both football and academics.
“My goal at Liberty is to get my degree and to lead the team to a national championship,” Calvert said.
Calvert is a sports management student and wants to pursue a career in coaching when his football playing days are over.
“I want to stick with the game of football and give my knowledge of the game to younger kids,” Calvert said.
So far this season, Calvert is 16-32 passing for 188 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
Cockes is a sports reporter.