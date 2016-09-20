New statute

California looks into changing rape laws to benefit victims

In the state of California, the discussion of sexual assault cases and their statute of limitations has been in the news recently.

According to the LA Times, Bill Cosby will only be put on trial for one out of dozens of women who have claimed Cosby sexually assaulted them, mostly due to “legal deadlines.”

Some are proposing a longer time limit to press charges for those who have been sexually assaulted.

Others disagree with this idea because the case might be harder or because of the great cost it would be to house more felons, according to the LA Times.

Should there be a time limit to keeping the perpetrator accountable?

Just the thoughts of the evil acts of rape and sexual assault can give any person goosebumps.

The act is so vile and horrible.

What is worse are the reactions women are met with when they have the courage to report the incident.

Recently, a Canadian judge was questioned because of his comments made to a victim of rape.

According to CNN, Federal Court Judge Robin Camp questioned the 19-year-old victim about why she did not do more to push away the man who assaulted her.

The judge also made comments about how women always want to have sex, especially when they are intoxicated.

According to CNN, the judge was quoted saying in court, “Some sex and pain sometimes go together. That’s not necessarily a bad thing.”

With this in mind, it is understandable why women would not want to reveal what has happened to them.

It is one example of the act of rape or sexual assault not being taken seriously.

The Stanford rape case is one publicized case of many where the victim is questioned or the guilty person on trial is given a lesser sentence. Women are not believed to be telling the truth.

They are blamed for their wardrobe the night they were raped. Men are even less likely to report rape.

In America, the Stanford rape case is another example.

A serious sexual conviction was turned into just a six-month sentence, and Brock Turner was released after just three months.

According to the LA times, the judge of the case decided to not give Brock Turner a harsher sentence because it would have a “severe impact” on him, the rapist.

By doing this, the judge showed no concern for the woman who was sexually assaulted beside a dumpster while she was unconscious.

It is hard to ever understand what it is like to be a rape victim.

To get up the next day and realize that your nightmare is a reality. To be afraid, because maybe the man who assaulted you is popular and well-liked.

Maybe you do not want people to know because you cannot deal with the fact that you were the one who was sexually assaulted.

There is a fear that you are always going to be the victim. The whole world will never know who you were before you became one.

No matter the reasons, a victim has the right to come forward, share their story and hold the person who hurt them accountable. There should not be a time limit on such a life-altering

and evil crime.

Hernandez is an opinion writer.

