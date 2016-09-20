Law of whose land?

President Obama continues to diversify the federal court

Last week, President Obama nominated attorney Abid Qureshi to the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., marking the first time in American history that a Muslim has ever been nominated to the position of federal judge.

Qureshi, a Cornell and Harvard graduate who immigrated from Pakistan, specializes in cases involving healthcare fraud and abuse, securities violations, False Claims Act liability, white-collar defense, commercial litigation and government contracts.

He is an esteemed partner with Latham & Watkins in D.C., which is one of most prestigious law firms in the world.

Qureshi has never been a judge before. Still, no one can say the credentials are not there.

But while Qureshi is a skilled attorney, this nomination involves more than a skillset, if you know anything about Obama’s judicial nomination history.

Obama has made diversity a distinct priority in nominating judges.

Obama has nominated around 138 women and 120 minorities over the last seven years, according to NPR.

Not only is race a factor with the Qureshi selection, but it seems that religion is too.

In an interview with the Christian Science Monitor, Chicago law professor Steven Schwinn noted that “diversity shouldn’t matter because judges should judge with regard to the case in front of them and not with regard to the life experience they bring to the case. … I think we all recognize that judges bring their own experiences to the bench – and that we actually like that.”

But what perspective will Qureshi bring to the bench nonetheless?

And what about the facet of diversity causing the most stir concerning his nomination: his faith?

The point in short: Qureshi absolutely can serve the position the president has selected him for.

The Constitution explicitly provides in article six that “no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.”

We already have a Muslim in Congress (Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison), and there are already Muslim justices serving throughout the country on a state level.

They all take an oath to abide in their practices by the law of our land, which is decidedly the Constitution, not Shariah law.

Oaths and public service aside, however, personal faith of any kind will always remain embedded in its host and somehow always find its way into one’s work.

Qureshi’s own faith is surely no exception. He demonstrated this, according to the New York Times, when he defended the civil rights and free speech of two Muslim filmmakers who wanted to distribute their comic documentary “The Muslims Are Coming” in a New York City subway system.

The Senate will undoubtedly be slow to confirm Qureshi, but if and when the Senate does approve him for the seat, will his presence on the federal bench provide a prickly quandary rather than the sweeping unification touted by Muslim Americans?

What will his perspective bring to, or take from, our country’s fight against mounting terrorism?

I had hoped to answer all of that, but the truth is, we have nothing to work from here except for a few assumptions and our own fragile tension over the havoc we have seen wreaked by terrorists who claim Qureshi’s religion.

We can only wait and watch.

