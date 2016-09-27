How healthy is Hillary?

Clinton’s well-being continues to be a cause for concern

Hillary Clinton’s health went from being another eye-roll-inducing conspiracy theory to a suddenly serious issue when she collapsed Sept. 11 at a memorial service in New York.

Her campaign staff scurried around to explain that she was simply “overheated.” Even certain media reporting seemed to downplay the experience by saying she appeared “wobbly.”

Hours later, the Clinton campaign finally revealed that its candidate actually had walking pneumonia.

Clinton’s doctor released a brief medical history to the public that Wednesday, Sept. 14, which included details about her history of blood clots and this recent bout of pneumonia.

Yet an opinion writer from Quartz Web magazine went so far as to call the public’s inquiry into Clinton’s health a sexist tactic to keep her from the presidency, saying that “the more attention we give to the matter, the more we play into longstanding stereotypes that use women’s supposed fragility to bar them from positions of power.”

Really?

Clinton has a serious case of “tough woman” complex going for her.

That’s no secret (unlike a lot of other things during this campaign, but I digress).

Anyone running for the most powerful position in the country needs sizable grit on his or her side.

It’s about as tough to get to the White House as it is to stay there.

I have no shortage of respect for the tenacity of any and every candidate to put up with the stress of a presidential campaign.

However, while the public has been worriedly analyzing things like transparency and judgment on Clinton’s part during this whole debacle, no one seems to be talking about the element of respect — respect for her supporters and respect for herself.

Note, I didn’t say esteem, which is quite different — and is frankly something each candidate might do well to have a bit less of.

However, no one can have too great of a sense of respect where it matters.

Real leaders know when to stop and breathe — for the sake of themselves and for those they lead.

They know how to be dignified, but they also know how be open, courteous and honest about issues bearing any mite of importance to their supporters.

Clinton’s health indeed became an issue of rising contention, and yet she did not address it as such.

If she is not proactive about thoughtfully treating smaller, individual concerns like her health, then how will she treat the huge, mounting issues that may soon threaten our nation if she becomes our commander in chief?

At this point, every move Clinton makes gives us a glimpse into “Clinton Administration, take two.” She’d do well to watch herself.

Jarrett is an opinion writer.