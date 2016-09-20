Guns and Gary

Students voice opinions on recent election issues

College students have been involved in national elections and are known to sway the results because of the large number of votes in that demographic.

At Liberty University, many political clubs have opened for students in order to get involved with their party of choice and stay informed about what is going on.

The Young Americans for Liberty Club is one of the main political clubs at Liberty.

Club president Matthew Lofgren discussed what his group does during a national election.

“Last semester, we were not as active as we should have been or would have liked to,” Lofgren said.

“This semester, we are looking into doing some debates, holding open forums like we did last year, and also attempting to bring in speakers to talk to our students about Libertarian

philosophy.”

Lofgren also said since they are considered a school club, they do not publicly endorse political candidates.

However, Gary Johnson is the club’s favored candidate this election.

During the interview, Lofgren also mentioned that Johnson’s views on abortion could hurt his chances in the election.

“He is more pro-choice than I would prefer,” Lofgren said. “Johnson personally believes that a fetus should be treated as a person at the point of viability.”

Despite Johnson’s views, Lofgren said he would still vote for him because he feels past Republican leaders have failed in decreasing funding to Planned Parenthood.

Recently, Johnson was asked by MSNBC commentator Mike Barnicle what he would do about the Syrian city of Aleppo if he is elected.

Johnson said he did not know what Aleppo was, and therefore Lofgren said Johnson’s answer was not as significant a gaffe as some members of the media and electorate have expressed.

“Saying, ‘What is Aleppo?’ is such a small problem compared to the email scandal Hillary has or Trump’s subtle comments that have started violence in his rallies,” Lofgren said.

“If your candidate’s worst thing is that he didn’t know a city in Syria but found out what it was and gave a great response, then that problem is not that big of an issue.”

As the Young Americans for Liberty starts its new year, another new club named Students at Liberty for Gun Rights is beginning its advertising early.

Former secretary Brittany Specht explained the club’s views on the 2nd Amendment and why it is important to find a candidate who upholds it.

“We do not come out as a club and endorse a certain person,” Specht said.

“Our main push is making sure people realize how important the 2nd Amendment is and how we need to remember that it’s a right to own a gun. Government officials are trying to take away our rights as citizens, and we want our members to be informed and to vote.”

Specht said that purposed gun-free zones were not good for our nation.

“If a criminal sees a gun-free zone sign, he is going to be more inclined to go to that area,” Specht said.

Specht also said the club believes gun violence can be a bad thing, though it is rare.

She also discussed why guns are not the problem.

“There is always a person behind that trigger,” Specht said. “Guns don’t kill anyone. It’s the people behind it who do.”

Specht was asked what she would say to someone who does not want her to have her gun rights.

“I would ask them if they would plan on protecting me then,” she said.

As Nov. 8 gets closer, these clubs and many others will start advertising in hopes that people vote for the changes they want to see in the country.

