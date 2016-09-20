Back in bloom again

Nearby Sweet Briar College makes recovery after near bankruptcy in 2015

After being on the brink of foreclosure almost two years ago, Sweet Briar College hopes to be an example to small colleges in Virginia and other students as well.

“Thirteen months ago, most people thought Sweet Briar would never see another year,” Sweet Briar President Phillip C. Stone said in a prepared comment.

Director of Media, Marketing and Communication Joelle Ziemian said the college was in serious trouble the last few decades.

While there were many factors that led to Sweet Briar’s bankruptcy, she said the building costs and low enrollment were the school’s biggest issues.

Additionally, Sweet Briar offered a 60 percent tuition discount to prospective students to grow enrollment.

Ziemian said the school was scheduled to close March 2015 because of its seemingly-irreversible state.

“Determined alumnae fought back,” Stone wrote.

“Those fighting for the survival of the then 114-year-old institution were undeterred.”

Stone added that 5,000 alumnae joined and formed a nonprofit called Saving Sweet Briar Inc. Over the course of just four months, the women raised over $12 million to help keep the college in operation.

“Last year was a rebuilding year,” Ziemian said.

“President Stone and the new board were handed the keys of a mostly shuttered college six weeks before classes were scheduled to start.”

Ziemian said the restoration of Sweet Briar was a joint effort between the local community, faculty and alumnae.

Ultimately, the school was able to bring back former professors, students and administration for the fall 2015 semester.

“After a remarkable academic year, not only did we graduate the class of 2016, Sweet Briar has ended the fiscal year with better results than anybody could have imagined,” Stone said. “I am equally proud and amazed by that fact.”

Overall, Stone said this year has been a true test of perseverance for Sweet Briar as a whole.

He said the school has overcome the impossible, and it has been encouraging to see so many positive changes after such a difficult time in the school’s history.

“The Sweet Briar community has celebrated miracles,” Stone said in a prepared comment.

“We brought one of our slogans to life: At Sweet Briar College, the impossible is just another problem to solve.”

Ziemian said 2016 is proving to be a year of change and re-adjustment for the college and students.

Even so, she said Sweet Briar’s main goals remain the same.

“Everything about Sweet Briar that has inspired passion since 1901 is the same,” Ziemian said.

“After students graduate, their relationships with faculty are so connected that many remain in touch literally for decades.”

Nonetheless, Stone and the school understand that this is certainly not the end of their struggles, but they are equipped with the tools and support needed for a long and prosperous future ahead.

Currently, the school has approximately 320 students, but continues to rebound from their loss of overall student admissions the bankruptcy scare brought about.

“Many challenges await, but all small colleges can look at the Sweet Briar case and learn important lessons about survival in a tough environment,” Stone said in a prepared comment.

“Survival … requires a gritty determination to reject fatalism, buckle down and find the way ahead. We expect to succeed.”

Rutt is the asst. news editor.