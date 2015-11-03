Increasing the variety

Student center on campus to feature another healthy dining option for students

UFood Grill is the latest dining location that will join the new student center at Liberty University in June 2016.

UFood Grill will offer students a variety of healthy food choices, including fresh grilled burgers (choice of sirloin, bison, turkey or veggie), paninis, whole grain rice bowls, sandwiches, entrees (steak, chicken or shrimp), salads, smoothies and more. UFood Grill also features their own version of baked French fries, called UnFries. The full menu can be found at UFoodGrill.com.

Resident District Manager of Sodexo Anthony Delligatti said students will be able to use Flames Cash at UFood Grill. In addition, the dining location will be hiring Work Study and non-Work Study students.

The 2,500-square-foot location will host a dining area with seating. Each retail location will be set up as a standalone operation.

Vice President of Real Estate and Construction for UFood Grill Walter Pomerleau said Liberty was chosen as the next location due to UFood Grill’s partnership with Sodexo, which propelled the food venue into the college arena.

“UFood Grill is a perfect fit for Liberty,” Pomerleau said. “We offer great tasting, better-for-you menu options that have proven to be a big hit with college students and faculty. Today’s consumer is much more aware of what they are feeding their bodies.”

UFood Grill also expressed excitement in a press release about coming to Liberty.

“Adding another university to our roster is a huge achievement for our brand, and validation that more college students, faculty and staff deserve the kind of healthful dining options the UFood Grill menu offers,” CEO of UFood Grill Sal Rincione said in the press release. “It is all part of our greater national mission to introduce better food, healthier ingredients and total transparency to a growing customer base across the country.”

Delligatti said construction has already begun at the student center. UFood Grill will be available for students’ return in August 2016.

UFood Grill currently has 14 locations in various colleges, airports, Air Force bases and some government buildings.

Beginning in 1999 as Lo Fat Know Fat in Watertown, Massachusetts, the name was changed to UFood Grill in 2006.

“It was founded by a couple of body builders who wanted to offer a healthier alternative to what most concepts were offering the public while maintaining high quality and great taste,” Pomerleau said. “We use a back-to-basics approach in our cooking methods. We bake, we grill, we steam. We never fry, ever. We provide our guests with all the nutritional information

they need.”

According to the press release, Franchise Business Review named UFood Grill one of the Top Up and Coming Food Franchises of 2015.

UFood Grill will join other previously announced dining options at the new student center, such as Garbanzo’s (Mediterranean), Star Ginger (Asian), The Grid Marketplace (a convenience store concept) and Argo Tea, the campus’ first teahouse.

