The Liberty Mountain Skate Park: a hidden treasure

Liberty University offers students a variety of recreational facilities such as Liberty Mountain Snowflex Center and the LaHaye Student Union, but one of its lesser-known facilities is the Liberty Mountain Skate Park.

According to Skate Park Manager Josh Hilbish, this well-equipped indoor facility makes the perfect hangout for adventurous Liberty students, and the renovated warehouse is the optimal place for skaters to relax and spend time with their friends.

The park is located in Candler’s Mountain Shopping Center behind CiCi’s Pizza. Students have access to the skate park through use of bus 74, which stops directly in front of the gate of the park.

The skate park opened June 2011 and is now open year-round Monday through Friday, 12 p.m.-12 a.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 a.m. and Sunday, 2 p.m.-12 a.m, according to liberty.edu/skatepark.

Approximately 10-15 students use the facilities per day, according to Hilbish. Non-students are also allowed at the cost of $1 per hour or $5 for a full day. Helmets are required and students must sign a waiver before they can skate. Those under the age of 18 must also have a parent sign the waiver.

Many of the students bring their own skateboards, but skateboards are available for those who do not have one. Helmets are also available for the skateboarders to use. Aside from skateboarding, visitors can also ride rollerblades and BMX bicycles.

“It is an excellent place for students to come and enjoy skating and socializing,” Hilbish said.

According to Hilbish, in addition to skating, students can bring their laptops and use the free Wi-Fi to do homework while watching TV and sipping free coffee.

According to the skate park’s website, the venue accommodates every level of skaters and riders. The park offers features such as a China bank/bench combo, quarterpipes, a wall ride, a four-foot mini ramp and more.

According to Hilbish, the skate park is located in close proximity to the campus, but far enough away that students can escape from the pressures of college life. Hilbish said he thinks Liberty Mountain Skate Park is to skateboarding what Snowflex is to skiing, snowboarding and tubing.

Nick Barton, a Liberty senior and seasoned skater who uses the skate park almost every day, said that although he has been snowboarding at Snowflex a couple times, the skate park is his favorite place to hang out.

“I think (the skate park) is better than Snowflex, because it is all indoors and you never have to worry about the weather,” Barton said. “It is cool in the summer and heated in the winter.”

For more information, visit liberty.edu/skatepark or call 434-592-3444.