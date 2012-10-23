Cater This caters to you

Through the collaboration efforts of Robin Alexander Bistro’s head chef and a seasoned trio of catering business partners, Lynchburg has gained a valuable new addition in the catering business called Cater This.

Cater This was created by Debbie Johnson, Kelly Lesley and Louise Pugliese who gained their expertise in the catering business while working for Flavours catering.

“The concept for our own catering business began slowly over time after realizing that the downtown Lynchburg clients really missed what we had offered them in the past while managing Flavours,” Pugliese said. “With hundreds of successful events under our belts, and a great reputation, we began to take a serious look at the idea. It seemed to take on a life of its own.

According to Pugliese, Cater This officially began in June of 2012.

“The excellent training from Sodexo, which manages Flavours, with its strict food safety standards, procedures and safety measures, are all part of the knowledge we take with us into the future that will help us achieve success as a business,” Pugliese said. “We are not competition for Flavours. Rather, we pick up where they leave off. We move forward with the excellence they instilled in us and are grateful for being given the opportunity to meet each other, grow together and be able start a business in Lynchburg.”

The concept behind Cater This is “we are a service, staffing and event management company. The food that is served at an event is from the culinary talents of Alex Richardson, the head chef of Robin Alexander Bistro, and his staff,” Pugliese said.

According to Pugliese, Cater This offers a variety of services including full service catering for any event, event planning, professional wait staff, authentic English and Irish afternoon tea catering, calligraphy service and a dynamic range of other services.

The hard work that Cater This puts into its services does not go unrecognized.

“My experience with Cater This has been excellent,” general manager of the Parlor Ballroom John Cobbs said. “I’ve enjoyed their highly responsive customer service business attitude and leadership. They reflect the commitment to delivering the best service by giving clients top-notch convenience, control and choice. Cater This has a personal demeanor and professional expertise that reflects a positive image on the company as a whole, and it has been my pleasure to recommend Cater This for their awesome service.”

“The Cater This staff could handle any challenge we threw at them,” co-owner of Tresca on 8th Tara Cofer said. “I was never hesitant to refer some of my most difficult and challenging customers to them.”

The future for Cater This is aimed at continued growth to create a unique catering business with a wide range of choices.

“Our plan is to broaden the range of chefs we represent by working with those chefs that would like to present their food in the catering area, but do not want to worry about actually working the event themselves with their staff,” Pugliese said.

For more information on Cater This, email caterthisevent@gmail.com or call (434) 515-1250.