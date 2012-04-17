Cinematic arts program takes flight

3 minutes read.

The late Dr. Jerry Falwell Sr. always said that if it’s Christian, it should be better, and the school board here at Liberty University has taken that to heart.

In May 2011, Liberty announced plans for adding a film school to the Communication Studies department, giving students interested in storytelling and videography a unique and accelerated learning experience.

Almost one year later, according to the Director of the Center for Cinematic Arts Stephan Shultze, 180 students are enrolled in the first three core classes, and the application process is underway for acceptance into the two-year intensive program.

Shultze is the former founding director of the Zaki Gordon Institute, a film school based in Sedona, Ariz.

Liberty decided to use the Zaki Gordon Institute as a model for the new program, according to the Liberty University News Service.

Schultze is thrilled about the program’s progress.

“I can’t tell you how excited we are about the process, the enthusiasm of the students, the amount of students who are interested in engaging cinema … The caliber of the students who have the intention of getting their B.S. in Cinematic Arts is amazing,” Schultze said.

The three core classes, Introduction to Screenwriting, Introduction to Motion Picture Directing and Introduction to Cinematography, will be offered as one-week intensive courses over the summer.

All students hoping to major or minor in Cinematic Arts are required to take the core courses in addition to finishing all general studies requirements.

Sharon Chimere-Dan has enjoyed her experience in Cinematic Arts classes this semester.

“I am in the three classes now, and I am really enjoying them. There is something interesting about being among the first group to take them. I find them to be pretty good introductions to their respective disciplines with just enough practical work to whet the appetite for more,” Chimere-Dan said.

This fall, Cinematic Arts students will be able to take concentration classes for the first time.

The program is two years of full immersion, according to Schultze.

“It’s an intense program. It’s really designed to give them a real understanding not only about filmmaking but the life of a filmmaker and the intensity and the amount of work required to be a successful filmmaker,” Schultze said.

The concentration classes being offered this fall are Business Law, Editing, Video Production, Advanced Audio Production, Film as Art and Directing.

The Cinematic Arts program has hosted several free screenwriting and directing workshops this semester for all Liberty students interested in film.

The workshop speakers, Sterling Norman Anderson, Shawn Nelson and Dan Gordon, are all professionals in the film industry.

“When learning filmmaking, you can only learn so much from the lecturing process. A lot of what you’ll learn in filmmaking is by doing, and a lot of what you’ll learn in filmmaking is by having mentors (who are working professionals) come and talk to students,” Schultze said.

The film program is striving to provide the best quality technology possible to students.

“We’re building a surround sound mixing stage that will be licensed by THX, so students will learn how to mix in THX surround sound. Students will be using RED cameras, which are the same cameras they used on The Hobbit. So there’s no difference between walking onto a set here at Liberty in terms of the equipment you will be using and walking onto The Hobbit,” Schultze said.

The Cinematic Arts program has plans for activities and speakers that will be available to all Liberty students.

“Be looking for a film festival that’s coming. We’re going to try and do a film screening with filmmakers that we’re going to be bringing in, if not once a month, then pretty often. We’re going to bring a wide variety of speakers who are going to come in,” Schultze said.

With 180 students in Cinematic Arts classes, and many already in the application process for the program, Schultze is enthusiastic about the reactions of many students.

Andrew Edwards, a freshman from Randleman, N.C., said the film school was a major factor in his college decision.

“My dad was an excellent storyteller. My parents would watch movies with me, and then we would discuss the themes, motives and characters as a family. I truly fell in love with storytelling as a medium. … When I found out that Liberty was opening the film school, I knew that this is where God wanted me to be,” Edwards said.

For Chimere-Dan, Liberty’s film school was a perfect fit.

“It was a direct answer to prayer. I wanted to learn how to make movies in a hands-on environment that would get me involved in all aspects of movie-making, and the Cinematic Arts program impressed me with their vision of how they aim to do that,” Chimere-Dan said.

Schultze is excited about the future of the program and passionate about the art of storytelling and sharing that knowledge with his students.

“Storytelling and filmmaking is an accessible art form unlike any other art form that exists in the world. If you want to learn storytelling, I think there’s no greater form and easier way to understand than to start making movies, because you have to marry picture with sound. Don’t be afraid of storytelling. Open yourself up to the exploration of film — the joy of sitting in a dark room and being surrounded by an experience of telling a story,” Schultze said.